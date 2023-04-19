Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 336,890 shares.The stock last traded at $87.11 and had previously closed at $87.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.