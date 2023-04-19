Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Cut by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

