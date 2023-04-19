Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.