Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
