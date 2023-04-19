Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 2,035,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,551,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

