Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.03. 661,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,034. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

