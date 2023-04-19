Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. 492,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,898. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.