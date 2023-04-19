Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Raised by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 306,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.93. 78,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,584. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

