Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Reduced by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,541,000 after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

