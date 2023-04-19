Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $188.60. 86,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,461. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.