Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 683,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,628. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day moving average is $189.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

