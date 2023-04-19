Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Raised by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 136,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

