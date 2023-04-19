Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 891,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

