Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $169,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.44. 916,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94. The company has a market cap of $281.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

