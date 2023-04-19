Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Cut by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

