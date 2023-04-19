VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Cuts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 701,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,592. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.