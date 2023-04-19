VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,071 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.2% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The company has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

