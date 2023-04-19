VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 208 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. 870,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,844. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

