VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. GSK accounts for 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 1,063,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,086. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

