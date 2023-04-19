Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 2.3%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.11. Approximately 1,063,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 743,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

