Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.99. 264,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,534. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

