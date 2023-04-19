Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Short Interest Update

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Veradigm Stock Performance

MDRX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 613,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Veradigm by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Veradigm by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

