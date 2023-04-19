Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 980646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

