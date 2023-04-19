Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 980646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
