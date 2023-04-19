Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,974.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00319464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00530972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00432816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,935,219 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,935,213 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

