Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $57,414.37 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00334529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00535859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00440779 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,563,960 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

