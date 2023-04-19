Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15.75 Per Share

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.75 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vesuvius Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 406.20 ($5.03) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 406.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 388.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.55).
In other news, insider Mark Collis purchased 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($56,676.15). 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
