Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,600 shares of company stock worth $17,324,483. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

