Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

IGD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,566. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

