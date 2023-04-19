Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.23 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00013989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $115.11 million and $10.72 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018408 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.63 or 1.00012051 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.99725133 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $12,825,318.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.