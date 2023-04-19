W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $666.24. 39,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,174. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.36 and its 200 day moving average is $605.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

