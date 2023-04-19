Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 299 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

About Waldencast

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the third quarter worth about $50,000,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.