Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. 1,833,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. The company has a market cap of $405.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

