Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 1,755,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,315,452. The firm has a market cap of $405.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.