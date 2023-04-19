Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.32). 58,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 88,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of £142.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,678.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

