Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

