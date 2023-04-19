Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $176.06 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $176,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.65.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

