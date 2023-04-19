WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $71.85 or 0.00245305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $72,509.19 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

