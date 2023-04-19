WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.52. 758,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,658. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.