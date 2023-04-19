WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $884,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,887. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

