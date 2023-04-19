WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $19,840,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,610. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

