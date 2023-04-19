WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 140 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.79.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.84. 1,347,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

