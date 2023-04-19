WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 9,885,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,727,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.