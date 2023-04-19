Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423,441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.10. The stock had a trading volume of 451,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,140. The company has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

