Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,938. The company has a market cap of $281.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

