Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,741 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 130,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. 513,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

