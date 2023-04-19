Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,244 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 835,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

