Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

WBS opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.