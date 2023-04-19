WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.39 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $177,054.18 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

