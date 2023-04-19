Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.