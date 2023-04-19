Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $260.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

