Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

